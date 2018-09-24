Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Washington County coroner’s office has released the cause of death in a murder-suicide case.

Craig Alan Bryan, 48, and Kelly Ann Bryan, 44, were found dead in their home on Marlboro Drive in Peters Township on Sunday morning.

Their two children, ages 12 and 17, found them around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of death for Kelly Bryan was determined to be strangulation and the manner of death is homicide.

The coroner’s office says the cause of death for Craig Bryan was determined to be a self-inflicted incised wound of the neck and the manner of death is suicide.

Police had previously been called to the home for a domestic incident in 2011. According to court records, Craig Bryan was arrested at that time and charged with simple assault.