PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the top wine bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to enjoy a glass of wine.

1. The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Topping the list is The Allegheny Wine Mixer. Located at 5326 Butler St. in Upper Lawrenceville, it is the highest rated wine bar in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp.

The wine list includes selections like Cederberg Chenin Blanc, Talamonti Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Chapel Hill Bush Vine Grenache and La Marca Prosecco. (See the entire list here.) Open since 2012, it also offers cocktails, beers and a selection of small plates and desserts.

Yelper Jessica O. said, “If you like eclectic art and a good wine selection, this is your place. The atmosphere is truly unique, dark and a little mysterious. They have a really good, large drink menu and a nice assortment of a few small plates, cheeses or desserts.”

2. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

Next up is Duquesne Heights’ Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, situated at 1411 Grandview Ave. With four stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp, the wine and cocktail bar, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Wines include the MacMurray Ranch pinot noir, Concannon cabernet sauvignon, Waterbrook malbec, Monterey chardonnay and Babich sauvignon blanc. (See the wine list here.) On the restaurant side of things, look for seafood dishes like crab cakes, lobster risotto and swordfish steaks.

Luke C., who reviewed it on May 7, wrote, “One of the best restaurants in Pittsburgh. Tasteful and elegant. Staff is very friendly and the food is always delicious. Great wine selection and atmosphere.”

3. Bar Marco

Strip District’s Bar Marco, located at 2216 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and cafe four stars out of 276 reviews.

On its wine list, you’ll see wines by the glass that include the Brea chardonnay, Kabinett riesling and the Escandalo carignan. (See the full list here.) It also has a wine room with seating for 10 that’s located within the wine cellar. You can enjoy a special meal in the wine room, which includes five courses all paired to wine.

Rebecca L., who reviewed it on Aug. 9, said, “Inventive takes on rustic preparations and delicious wine. You’ll want to bring a big group so you can try everything on the menu, but it’s a small space, so plan instead to make multiple visits.”

4. Pittsburgh Winery

Pittsburgh Winery in the Strip District is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2815 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

Located in an old bank building, it offers tastings from its own selection of wines, which are made with grapes from California and South America. Wines currently on offer include its 2015 white blend, 2016 sauvignon blanc, 2015 merlot and 2014 malbec, among others. (See the list here.) It also serves as a live music venue.

Yelper Michelle C. said, “Pittsburgh Winery brings the best parts of California’s tasting room experiences into an unlikely place: Pittsburgh. … The result is delicious-tasting wines that span from crisp whites to spicy reds. I went through the entire tasting during my recent visit and was impressed with the wines. We also checked out the cellar, which is a huge, gorgeous seating area with a big bar and a stage.”