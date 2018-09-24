Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday.

The two will reportedly meet again on Thursday at the White House amid uncertainty about Rosenstein’s fate.

Thursday is the same day that Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump and Rosenstein had “an extended conversation” Monday “to discuss the recent news stories” at Rosenstein’s request.

Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe says that if Rosenstein leaves his post, it puts the special counsel’s Russia investigation “at risk.”

The Associated Press has confirmed that Rosenstein went to the White House on Monday with the expectation that he would be fired. Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia election meddling and has been the probe’s chief public defender.

The development comes just days after reports that in the days after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Rosenstein had raised the idea of secretly recording President Trump and of invoking the 25th Amendment to have the Cabinet remove the president from office.

McCabe says in a statement that he had “no role” in providing information of “any kind” for those news reports.

