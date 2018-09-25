  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Cosby

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby faces a good chance of being sent to prison Tuesday when a judge is expected to sentence the TV star who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

The once-beloved actor and comedian, dubbed “America’s Dad” for his role on the “Cosby Show,” faces anything from probation to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors near Philadelphia want a judge to sentence the 81-year-old to five to 10 years in prison. They say he has no remorse and is capable of reoffending.

bill cosby 951568606 Judge Expected To Sentence Cosby In Sex Assault Case

(Photo Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The defense argues that he’s old, frail and legally blind, and should be sent home on house arrest.

Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Constand testified that Cosby knocked her out with pills, then molested her during an encounter at his home in 2004. A jury convicted Cosby of three felony counts. He faces up to 30 years in prison, though state guidelines suggest a sentence of one to four years.

Following the conviction, Carnegie Mellon University announced that it was revoking an honorary degree it awarded to Cosby back in May of 2007.

In a two paragraph statement given to KDKA-TV News, CMU said it has a long and unwavering commitment and it will not tolerate sexual violence of any kind. These acts, it said, are against the law and violate our core values.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s