NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on the North Side on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in front of a home on Boston Street near California Avenue.

Officials say a 15-year-old boy was shot in both kneecaps.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

