Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Bed bugs have been found in a Mars Area High School classroom.

The Mars Area School District said Tuesday that bed bugs were found in Classroom 140. The district immediately contacted an exterminator to identify and address the issue.

The classroom has been sealed and will remain closed until it can be treated and cleaned over the weekend.

Students who may have been in or around Classroom 140 should remove and seal all clothing they were wearing at the time in a plastic garbage bag for 24 hours before thoroughly washing the clothing.

The district says they already take the necessary steps to thoroughly clean and disinfect all furniture, equipment and areas in the schools, and they are doing everything possible to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.

More information can be found on the Mars Area School District website.