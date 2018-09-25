Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What you study in college may be just as important, if not more, than where you attend, according to a new report that ranks the most and least valuable college degrees.

Bankrate says what you study may be the biggest indicator of success in the work force.

Researchers looked at 162 degrees and census data. They then analyzed the bachelor’s degrees and incomes of at least 15,000 people.

They found “actuarial science” is the most valuable college major.

Bankrate says that’s because people with that degree go on to become budget analysts, cost estimators and statisticians, and they earn more on average than their peers.

The average income of an actuary is $108,658, and they face a lower unemployment rate of 2.3 percent.

Other valuable degrees on Bankrate’s list include zoology, nuclear engineering, health and medical preparatory programs, and applied mathematics.

Meanwhile, miscellaneous fine arts came in dead last. People with that major make an average income of $40,000 and tend to work as art teachers, costume attendants and music contractors. Their unemployment rate is at 9.1 percent.

The list of least valuable college majors also included visual and performing arts, cosmetology and culinary arts, clinical psychology, and composition and speech.