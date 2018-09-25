Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, Inc. and the Allegheny County Library Association are participating in the National Voter Registration Day scheduled for Tuesday, September 25.

More than 30 libraries in Allegheny County will host events where volunteers will be on hand to register new voters, update registrations, provide absentee ballot forms, and check polling places.

The participating libraries are:

Andrew Bayne Memorial Library (34 North Balph Avenue Pittsburgh 15202) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Braddock Carnegie Library (419 Library Street Braddock 15104 ) – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Brentwood Library (3501 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh 15227) – 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

CC Mellor Memorial Library (1 Pennwood Avenue, #2 Pittsburgh 15218) – 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale (1800 Monongahela Avenue Pittsburgh 15218) – 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Carnegie Library of Homestead (510 East 10th Avenue Munhall 15120) – 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Carnegie Library of McKeesport (1507 Library Street McKeesport 15132) – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Clairton Public Library (616 Miller Avenue Clairton 15025) – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Community Library of Allegheny Valley (1522 Broadview Blvd Natrona Heights 15065) – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Cooper-Siegel Community Library (403 Fox Chapel Road Pittsburgh 15238) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Coraopolis Memorial Library (601 School Street Coraopolis 15108) – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Crafton Public Library (140 Bradford Avenue Pittsburgh 15205) – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Dormont Public Library (2950 West Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh 15216) – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

F.O.R. Sto-Rox Library (500 Chartiers Avenue McKees Rocks 15136) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Jefferson Hills Public Library (925 Old Clairton Road Clairton 15205) – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Millvale Community Library (213 Grant Avenue Millvale 15209) – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monroeville Public Library (4000 Gateway Campus Blvd Monroeville 15146) – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

North Versailles Public Library (1401 Greensburg Avenue North Versailles 15137) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Northern Tier Regional Library (4051 Dickey Road Gibsonia 15044) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Northland Public Library (300 Cumberland Road Pittsburgh 15237) – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Oakmont Carnegie Library (700 Allegheny River Blvd Oakmont 15139) – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Penn Hills Library (1037 Stotler Road Pittsburgh 15235) – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Pleasant Hills Public Library (302 Old Clairton Road Pittsburgh 15236) – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Robinson Township Library (1000 Church Hill Road Pittsburgh 15205) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Scott Township Public Library (301 Lindsay Road Carnegie 15106) – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Sewickley Public Library (500 Thorn Street Sewickley 15143) – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Shaler North Hills Library (1822 Mount Royal Blvd Glenshaw 15116) – 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sharpsburg Community Library (1212 Main St Pittsburgh 15215) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

South Park Township Library (2575 Brownsville Road South Park 15129) – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Springdale Free Public Library (331 School Street Springdale 15144) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Upper St. Clair Township Library (1820 McLaughlin Run Road Pittsburgh 15241) – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Western Allegheny Community Library (181 Bateman Road Oakdale 15071) – 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Whitehall Public Library (100 Borough Park Drive Pittsburgh 15236 ) – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Wilkinsburg Public Library (605 Ross Avenue Pittsburgh 15221) – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

For more details, click this link.