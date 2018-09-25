Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck at a Butler County travel center on Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. behind the Pilot Travel Center near the Route 422 and I-79 intersection.

According to state police, a man driving a dump truck was backing out of a gas pump when he struck a 64-year-old pedestrian, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the driver didn’t realize he had struck the pedestrian and proceeded to drive over the victim, come to a stop, then drive forward. The driver was stopped by other pedestrians who saw the accident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being release at this time, but state police say he was from Ontario.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

