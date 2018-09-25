  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Perryopolis, Pike Stillwagon, Ross Guidotti

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly burning down his own home on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened in the 400 block of Elm Street in Perryopolis around 9:22 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officers noticed a man walking with a cooler and yelling, “That’s my house.”

pike stillwagon mugshot Man Charged With Setting Fire That Destroyed His Own Home

(Photo Courtesy: Mugshots.com)

Several cans of beer were in the cooler and the man was said to be walking with “an unsteady gait.” The man was later identified as Pike Stillwagon.

Officers noticed a strong smell of kerosene coming from Stillwagon’s clothing. When asked if he set the fire, Stillwagon replied, “I did not set the fire. My electrical box was sparking. That box caused it.”

Stillwagon was detained while officers spoke with neighbors.

perryopolis arson Man Charged With Setting Fire That Destroyed His Own Home

(Photo Credit: Lori Sperling/KDKA)

One neighbor stated they observed Stillwagon go behind his trailer and grab what appeared to be a gas can. Then, he allegedly poured the contents of the suspected gas can on his car and vehicle. A few minutes later, the home was on fire and the neighbor called 911.

Multiple neighbors said they heard Stillwagon, “shouting, busting windows and pouring something from a can onto his trailer and car.”

Stillwagon was arrested and charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Comments

