PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly burning down his own home on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened in the 400 block of Elm Street in Perryopolis around 9:22 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officers noticed a man walking with a cooler and yelling, “That’s my house.”

Several cans of beer were in the cooler and the man was said to be walking with “an unsteady gait.” The man was later identified as 32-year-old Pike Stillwagon.

Officers noticed a strong smell of kerosene coming from Stillwagon’s clothing. When asked if he set the fire, Stillwagon replied, “I did not set the fire. My electrical box was sparking. That box caused it.”

Stillwagon was detained while officers spoke with neighbors.

Neighbor Megan Craft stated she observed Stillwagon go behind his trailer and grab what appeared to be a gas can. Then, he allegedly poured the contents of the suspected gas can on his car and vehicle. A few minutes later, the home was on fire and Craft called 911.

Multiple neighbors said they heard Stillwagon, “shouting, busting windows and pouring something from a can onto his trailer and car.”

Neighbors also say just before the fire, Stillwagon was stumbling around the neighborhood, allegedly drunk, complaining about how no one listened to him.

“He was just screaming, like the Hulk,” witness Megan Craft said. “He was definitely messed up.”

Stillwagon was arrested and charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.