PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates won’t return to PNC Park at the end of this season after all.

The team had planned to take on the Marlins at home on Sept. 9, but the game was postponed to Oct. 1 due to inclement weather.

On Tuesday, the Pirates announced the make-up game was canceled since it no longer has postseason implications.

Any fans still holding tickets from the Sept. 9 game can exchange them for any April or May home game in 2019, excluding the home opener on April 1.

For more information, visit pirates.com/raincheck.