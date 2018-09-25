Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not beginning to look a lot like Christmas, anywhere you go. Nothing’s glistening once again!

And yet…

“Right now, we’re hiring for our Christmas holiday season,” said Jackie Fajt from United Parcel Service.

With online holiday shopping expected to start as early as next week and worldwide online sales poised to eclipse last year’s $108 billion, UPS knows it’s going to need help.

“We’re looking for package handlers, drivers helpers, delivery drivers and tractor trailer drivers,” Fajt said.

Tractor trailer drivers will help get the packages from sorting center to sorting center. Package handlers will get the packages sorted and into the trucks for delivery. Delivery drivers get the packages to your street and Fajt says the drivers helpers will be “taking the packages from the vehicle to the customer, either the business or the residential home.”

There are a whole lot of packages to move before the shredding of the wrapping paper three months from this writing. Ironically the closer we get to the last 25th of the year, the more help UPS will need.

“The volume dictates the hours that we have our employees working,” Fajt said.

From daylight to twilight to overnight and pre-dawn shifts, Fajt says there is a lot of opportunity.

“Here in New Stanton, we need about 800 people. In the Greater Pittsburgh area, we’re looking at more than 1,200 people we need to hire to get us through this peak season,” she said.

So what could this do for your wallet?

“Starting wages depend on the position but run from $10.35 to $18.75 per hour,” Fajt said.

Fajt says if you are interested, go to upsjobs.com and set up an interview.

If you are hired, UPS will provide whatever training you need.

And here is an interesting point.

Fajt says while these are temporary seasonal jobs, “thirty-five percent of our seasonal hires are hired after the first of the year. So this is really a stepping stone to a career with UPS.”

If you land one of the seasonal jobs, you could start at any time and be working into early January. To apply, go to UPSjobs.com.