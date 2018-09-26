Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — Police have charged a West Virginia couple with child neglect after officers said they found three children confined in makeshift cages.

News outlets report that court paperwork says state troopers found three children under age 4 held in “cage-like structures” in Howard and Samantha Rakes’ home.

A criminal complaint says two structures were formed by tying one baby bed on top of another. A third consisted of plastic crates tied together on top of a playpen.

Police said it took Samantha Rakes over a minute to untie and remove one of the children, which would cause a substantial risk of death or serious injury if an immediate threat occurred.

That led police to charge the couple with child neglect. Their attorneys did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

