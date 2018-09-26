Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Le’Veon Bell is continuing his holdout and he just picked up some support from a former teammate.

James Harrison appeared on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” and outlined a plan for Bell, which includes not playing games.

Bell can sit out the first 10 weeks of the season, sign his franchise tag and still get credit for a full season of service.

Harrison suggested Bell should stay away until Week 11, sign the franchise tag and participate in practices. However, he also said Bell should essentially fake an injury so as to not play in games.

“If I’m Le’Veon, I’m coming back November 13th, and I’d give you everything in practice … but come Saturday. Something ain’t right. I can’t play on Sunday.” — @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/wwRhutWnd2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2018

“If I’m Le’Veon, I’m coming back Nov. 13, and going to go in there, I’m going to get my credit, the season that I need to get, and I’m going to do the best I can to get out of that season healthy. For me, I’d give you everything in practice. You would see, the cameras would see, that I am fine. I am healthy. But come Saturday? Something ain’t right. I can’t play on Sunday. Because if I go out here and I mess something up. I’m losing a lot of money.”

In July, Bell reportedly turned down a five-year, $70 million offer from the Steelers. As a result, the tea, used a franchise tag on him for the second consecutive season, which would see Bell make $14.5 million.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the team was starting to listen to offers for Bell.