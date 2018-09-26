Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice tonight for their last home game of the preseason.

But, between practices, Evgeni Malkin and assistant coach Sergei Gonchar made a special trip to the Children’s Home and Lemieux Family Center to see 15-year-old Hayden Hamilton.

The Laurel Junior Senior High School football player suffered severe spinal injuries in a game last month.

When Malkin learned he was Hayden’s favorite player, he wanted to stop by to show his support.

“It’s important, your hero support you. Its fun to just have 5, 10 minutes and I hope his mood lifts up and he’s better tomorrow and every day step by step, he feels better,” Malkin said.

Hayden’s family says he was completely stunned by the visit.

Before Malkin left, he gave Hayden a signed jersey and stick.

His family says his recovery is making progress and they hope he’ll be discharged mid-November.