(CBS Local) — Approximately 132,606 pounds of ground beef products across the country are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018.

An investigation revealed 17 people became ill and one person died as a result of the meat.

The meat is sold at Sam’s Clubs, Safways, Targets, and other grocery stores across the country. This is a full list of stores affected:

1 Aldi – Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin

2 FoodMaxx – California

3 Meijer – Nationwide

4 Pak N Save – California

5 Safeway/Albertson’s – Nationwide

6 Sam’s Club – Nationwide

7 Target – Nationwide

8 Vons – California

A list of some individual stores can be found here. The USDA warns that some stores not on the list may have received the recalled product as well. Consumers are being encouraged to check their product’s labels to ensure they do not have contaminated meat. The following products are subject to the recall: