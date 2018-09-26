  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) – A second Roman Catholic diocese in Ohio says it will release a list of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that named more than 300 clergy and detailed their abuse.

A spokesman for the Steubenville diocese in southeast Ohio has told The Associated Press that it will release a list by the end of October.

Steubenville diocese spokesman Dino Orsatti says Bishop Jeffrey Monforton wants the names of abusive priests made public in the interests of transparency and accountability. He estimated the list will include between 12 and 20 names after the diocesan review.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Diocese of Youngstown announced earlier this month that it would release its list of abusive of priests sometime in the coming weeks.

Last month, the Pennsylvania grand jury report was released, which cited 301 priests, clergy and lay teachers with credible allegations against them. There are 99 in the Diocese of Pittsburgh alone.

Twenty priests in the Diocese of Greensburg were also in the report.

