CARRICK (KDKA) – Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Carrick Wednesday morning, but there were some tense moments when they arrived.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out around 6 a.m. on Stewart Avenue.

carrick fire Firefighters Battle Carrick House Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews found ammunition on the second floor of the home. Fortunately, they were able to soak it before it became a problem.

Two people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

