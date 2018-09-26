Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC has unveiled its designs for the three new specialty hospitals it plans to build in Pittsburgh.

Following their $2 billion investment, UPMC will have six specialty hospitals in the area. You may be familiar with three of them already: Children’s Hospital, Western Psychiatric Center and Magee Womens Hospital.

So, what about the three new ones?

One will be a heart and transplant center, near UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. It will be located at the site of the old children’s hospital and will have nearly 1 million square feet of space.

The second facility will be the Hillman Cancer Center, near Shadyside Hospital. UPMC hopes to have both of those facilities up and running by 2023.

Meanwhile, a vision and rehab center will be built next to UPMC Mercy Hospital. The building is being designed by HOK, which also designed PNC Park and Heinz Field.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 and UPMC hopes to open it by 2021.

UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff says the combination of all six specialty hospitals will make them unique.

“It is unique because we do things at a level of excellence that no one, and I mean no one, in the country does. We are a top 10 academic medical center with a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh and its schools of health sciences. We are a top 10 clinical study and people come from all over the world, but particularly all over the region when they have a certain kind of illness that no one, anywhere, can take care of. UPMC’s physicians and faculty rise to the occasion and provide the kind of care of last resort,” Romoff said.

Watch the KDKA-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more details.