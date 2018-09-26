Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The WPIAL has released its decision regarding alleged racial slurs used during a boys’ soccer match between Penn Hills and Connellsville high schools.

Representatives from both schools testified before the WPIAL board this week.

Penn Hills officials complained that some of their players heard racial slurs. Connellsville officials denied it.

In the decision released late Wednesday morning, the board said it, “was unable to determine with certainty” that racial slurs were used.

RELATED STORIES:

However, they did find the allegations from Penn Hills were “reasonably credible” and “believes it is likely that at least some racial slurs or racially-insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

The board has decided Connellsville will be required to implement an action plan and hire an outside consultant for racial sensitivity training.

Connellsville must also submit a letter to the WPIAL board outlining the steps the district plans to take.

The board also says all future games between Penn Hills and Connellsville will be played and both schools should make sure their students display good sportsmanship.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details