MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network broke ground Thursday on a brand new hospital.

The new facility, to be built in McCandless, will be unique to all other emergency department or urgent care center in the area. Developers say it will be a fully-licensed, 10-bed facility that will be open 24/7.

Allegheny Health Network Communications Manager Dan Laurent calls it another important milestone for the health giant.

“We believe that the beautiful facility when it opens next year will be a game changer for the community,” said Laurent. “It’s one of four neighborhood hospitals that we are building.”

The ceremonial groundbreaking was across the road from where the actual hospital will be in McCandless. It’s at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and McKnight Road.

The President and CEO of Allegheny Health Network Cynthia Hundorfean says she is proud to do this for the community.

“We are the first in this area to do this, very popular in many states across the United States, primarily in the west. It expands our footprint, it allows us to provide great service to our patients out in the communities, close to where they live, which has been our intent all along,” Hundorfean said.

With it will come the convenience of having a hospital in the neighborhood and it will bring jobs to said community. Officials say 50 people will be employed at the McCandless location, 25 of them will be full-time.

Emerus, the nation’s first and largest operator of neighborhood hospitals has partnered with Allegheny Health Networks to get the project off the ground.

Brentwood, Harmar and Hempfield will also have facilities like the one that will be built in McCandless, all are expected to open by late 2019.