Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off his famous Gobblerito recipe and to mix up a margarita!

Gobblerito! And Apple Cider Margarita

4 ea. 12” flour tortillas

Lefttover stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and turkey

Cranberry sauce

Method 1

1. Pre-heat stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, and corn in the oven. Heat gravy in a pot.

2. Heat tortillas on a warm griddle for a few seconds on each side, just enough to make them pliable.

3. Lay the tortilla flat on the cutting board. Place fillings in just below the center line of the tortilla.

4. Fold tortilla up half way. Fold in ends, continue rolling.

5. Place burrito on the plate with the seam down. Douse with gravy.

6. Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.

Method 2

1. Heat tortillas for 10 seconds in microwave to make pliable.

2. Assmeble with cold ingredients as described in steps 3 -5 above.

3. Heat in microwave until hot in the center, 1-3 minutes on high.

4. Heat gravy in microwave.

5. Douse burrito with gravy.

6. Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.

Apple Cider Margarita

Yields 1 cocktail

2 ½ oz Reposado tequila

½ oz Orange Liquer (Combier, Cointreau, etc.)

1 oz. Sours

1 oz Apple Cider

1 Tbs. Apple Butter

Lime wedge

1. Combine ingredients except lime in shaker with ice. Shake well.

2. Strain into a coupe glass with either a salted or unsalted rim.

3. Garnish with lime wedge.

Sours

Yields 1 quart

1 ea. orange

6 ea. lemons

20 ea limes

1. Juice all and combine.