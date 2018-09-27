Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a drug store at gunpoint.

A security camera recorded the robber at the CVS on Browns Hill Road in Squirrel Hill.

The robbery happened on the morning of Sept. 6.

The robber ordered employees to lie on the floor, but he wasn’t after money.

“A black male, about 5-feet-10-inches, 180 pounds, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, entered the store, went to the back, to the pharmacy area, displayed a firearm and demanded employees hand over prescription narcotics,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg.

The robber got into a getaway car behind the building.

The vehicle is believed to be a gray Volkswagen Passat, with Minnesota license plate: AWZ-497.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for help solving the case, and you can remain anonymous.