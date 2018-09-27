Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – One person has died following a rollover crash in Lawrenceville Thursday morning.

The driver of a yellow Jeep hit a parked car on Penn Avenue and rolled his vehicle at 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its side blocking Penn Avenue at 39th Street.

Pittsburgh Police confirm the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by ambulance.

Two men, who were working nearby, ripped off the hardtop on the victim’s Jeep and try to help him. They told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller he was in and out of consciousness. They stayed with him until the EMTs arrived.

Pittsburgh Police say the section of Penn Avenue will be closed for quite some time as they work to acquire information on the owners of three damaged parked cars. They will also work to reconstruct the accident and take photos of the scene.

The victim’s name will be released by the medical examiner’s office pending the notification of the victim’s family members.

