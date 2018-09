Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash in Munhall on Thursday night.

The accident happened just before10 p.m. between Main Street and Center Avenue.

The vehicle reportedly hit a flower shop and a house next door.

It’s not clear if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or not. There’s no word on that person’s condition or what caused the crash.

