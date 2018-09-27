Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery in Penn Hills.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar store along Milltown Road.

A man entered the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the registers.

When police arrived, a K-9 tracked a scent to a nearby parking lot, where it is believed the suspect got into a car and fled. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

