BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State fraternity member will serve a year of probation for hazing and furnishing alcohol to a minor for events surrounding the death of a pledge nearly two years ago.

The Centre Daily Times said 22-year-old Joseph Ems Jr. was also sentenced to community service and fined Thursday after apologizing and calling himself “a young boy who made bad decisions.”

The Philadelphia man is among about two dozen members of now-closed Beta Theta Pi to face charges that stemmed from the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Investigators say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered serious head and abdominal injuries the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Ems’ charges relate to giving pink lemonade vodka to a pledge.

