GROVE CITY (KDKA) – A Mercer County woman is facing charges for allegedly plotting to kill her husband.

According to police, the investigation began on Sept. 4.

A witness provided information to police, which indicated that 55-year-old Robin Uber was making “concerning comments” in relation to her husband. Those statements included Uber’s alleged plans and intentions to kill her husband.

During a phone call with the witness, Uber allegedly discussed poisoning her husband. According to the witness, Uber said if, “she were to poison her husband, she would need something that wouldn’t show up in his blood.”

Uber described how she had been handling her husband’s pill bottles with rubber gloves so as to not leave any fingerprints.

Uber also allegedly said traveled to New Castle and attempted to pay two men to kill her husband, but they declined. She also allegedly offered the witness $1,000 to schedule a doctor’s appointment, “in which she would obtain the necessary medication needed to kill her husband.”

She went on to say that she wanted to carry out the plan on, or about, Oct. 10.

On Sept. 25, the witness called Uber to say, “the necessary medication” was received. Uber asked if it would be enough to kill the victim and how long she should wait before administering the medication and calling 911.

Uber met the witness the next day, obtained the medication and was arrested.

She has since been charged with criminal solicitation murder, criminal solicitation aggravated assault and conspiracy.