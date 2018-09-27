  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Rod Rosenstein

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s meeting with the deputy attorney general may or may not happen as originally planned, but Trump says he’d prefer not to fire Rod Rosenstein regardless.

Rosenstein landed in hot water after remarks first attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump and using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein has disputed that.

Rosenstein was called to the White House earlier this week, but a decision on his fate was put off until Trump’s return from the United Nations.

Trump said Wednesday in New York that the planned meeting Thursday might be delayed because it would come the same day as the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s