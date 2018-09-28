Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s dragged on for months, but finally, something is opening up in the old Kaufmann’s, later Macy’s, Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“We’re very, very pleased to be part of the renovation here,” said Jordan Sheffer, owner of Waffles INcaffeinated.

The space where it’s going used to be the junior and men’s departments, above Cherry Way, across from the Union Trust Building. But now it will be a restaurant – Waffles INcaffeinated – the first occupant of the iconic building.

So what’s Waffles INcaffeinated?

“We are primarily waffle-themed. We have a lot of variations on that. We have sweet waffles. We have savory waffles,” Sheffer told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

The menu has omelettes and other food as well, but it’s the variety of waffles and the things added on that attract the patrons, said Sheffer.

Sheffer says he wanted to be in the renovated old Kaufmann’s building for a long time.

“It’s a very exciting building once it’s finished with the apartments upstairs. They’re very nice. They’ve got a rooftop swimming pool and tennis courts. The hotel brand is a newer brand by IHG. We’re very much looking forward to being part of the entire complex,” he said.

The building is supposed to have over 300 luxury apartments and a 160-room hotel, and Sheffer hopes that, along with other downtown residents and workers, it will provide a ready clientele for waffles.

The official hours of Waffles INcaffeinated in the old Kaufmann’s building will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.

And they’ll be something special coming up in a few weeks.

How about a waffle called the Tic Toc. That, of course, is the name of the old Kaufmann’s restaurant beloved by many.

So when might the rest of the restored Kaufmann’s building be up and running?

“I’m being told before the end of the year,” said Sheffer.