Otter

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Otter is an energetic girl who is ready to share her love for life with her new family. Whether it is walking, running around a fenced in yard or simply learning new commands, Otter loves to live each day to the fullest. Because of this enthusiasm, it is important that her new family continue her training to help keep her mind and body active. She already knows “paw”, “sit”, and “down” and is eager to learn more! Otter also has quite a sweet side, too – she loves giving and receiving attention and adores being around people. Otter will need to go to a home with children who are 14 years or older. She would prefer to be your only pet – she wants all of your love to herself! If you are looking for an active new friend, Otter is the girl for you.

To find out more about how to adopt Otter, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Clifford & Pippa

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Clifford! I’m a Redbone Coonhound, and I’m approximately 4-years-old. I’m very friendly and goofy-natured. I’m very playful and love toys. I’d love to have a family of my own, so for more info or to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon! He must go to a home with a fenced-in yard.

To find out more about how to adopt Clifford, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Pippa was hanging out at a house for several weeks and then was taken to a foster home. She is extremely friendly, loves attention and loves to be held. We can’t understand why someone would not be looking for this lovable girl. She is in a foster home with another adult cat and kitten. She has done fine around 3 small dogs and she loves all people that she meets. We are not sure of her age, but she seems younger.

To find out more about how to adopt Pippa, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

