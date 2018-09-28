Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

During her testimony, she stated she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh had assaulted her. Later, Kavanaugh said he was “100 percent certain” he did no such thing.

Senators were left to decide whether the long day tipped their confirmation votes for or against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

“I found Dr. Ford’s testimony to be sincere and moving, but lacking important specifics. Judge Kavanaugh’s repeated and unequivocal denial was also sincere and very persuasive…I look forward to voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court,” Sen. Pat Toomey said.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. It is appalling that the White House and Senate Republicans would move forward with this nomination without an FBI investigation into these allegations. As I have said before, I will vote against his nomination,” Sen. Bob Casey said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin said he remains undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Thursday evening, GOP senators said the Senate Judiciary Committee would move ahead with their vote on the nomination on Friday morning.

