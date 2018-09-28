  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Local TV, Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. Pat Toomey

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

During her testimony, she stated she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh had assaulted her. Later, Kavanaugh said he was “100 percent certain” he did no such thing.

brett kavanaugh christine blasey ford Emotional Testimony At Kavanaugh Hearing Splits Opinions Among Pa. Senators

(Photo Credit: CBS News)

Senators were left to decide whether the long day tipped their confirmation votes for or against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

“I found Dr. Ford’s testimony to be sincere and moving, but lacking important specifics. Judge Kavanaugh’s repeated and unequivocal denial was also sincere and very persuasive…I look forward to voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court,” Sen. Pat Toomey said.

RELATED STORIES:

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. It is appalling that the White House and Senate Republicans would move forward with this nomination without an FBI investigation into these allegations. As I have said before, I will vote against his nomination,” Sen. Bob Casey said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin said he remains undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Thursday evening, GOP senators said the Senate Judiciary Committee would move ahead with their vote on the nomination on Friday morning.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s