  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:KDKA-TV's Eye on Retirement

kdka tvs eye on retirement workshop logo wpic 001 KDKA TVs Eye On Retirement Workshop

KDKA-TV’s Eye on Retirement Workshop Presented by Unitedhealth Group.

Join us for a fun, interactive panel event in an intimate setting where you can ask questions and talk to local experts about living your best life during your post-retirement years. We’ll hear tips and advice from a number of experts on various topics and learn the answers to questions like:

• How can I continue to make money after I’ve stopped working?
• How can I continue to take care of my family?
• Where will I live?
• How can I stay healthy?
• How can I protect my assets?
• Can I travel?
• What kinds of activities are available for me to enjoy?

Directly after the panel discussion, stick around for light refreshments, meet and greets with KDKA-TV talent, hot tips, giveaways, and flu shots by Giant Eagle Pharmacy!

It all takes place on October 17th from 10am-12pm at the Rivers Casino.

Go to KDKA.com for more information and registration for this free event or hitch a ride with Lenzner Tour & Travel.

Go to www.coachride.com to book your ride.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s