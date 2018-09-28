Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN BOROUGH (KDKA) – A road in Lincoln Borough was closed overnight due to a crash involving a dump truck.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Lincoln Boulevard. As a result of the crash, the road was closed between the Clairton Bridge and Bellbridge Road.

A second vehicle may also have been involved in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The dump truck was said to be traveling with its bucket in the raised position.

The scene was cleared by 3:30 a.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details