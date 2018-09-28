  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is recommending people move their vehicles out of the Mon Wharf due to expected flooding.

According to a statement, a Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. The advisory was issued after the Mon Wharf opened on Friday.

The river is expected to rise to 18.6 feet by 8 p.m. Friday. At that stage, water will surpass the outer-most edge of the Mon Wharf.

Officials are advising motorists to move their vehicles before that time.

The Ohio River is expected crest at 19 feet by Saturday morning.

