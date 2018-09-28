Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — A “Most Wanted” fugitive and his girlfriend, who was wanted in connection to a separate incident, were both arrested in Munhall on Friday morning.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old D’ondre Kelly, of Braddock, was on probation after pleading guilty to robbery-inflict threat immediate bodily injury, which originated from a 2015 incident.

In 2015, a woman told police that Kelly had gotten into an elevator she was on, asked if she had any money, then punched her in the face and searched her jacket pockets but found nothing. Kelly then ran out of the elevator once the door re-opened.

Authorities say Kelly violated his probation in July 2018.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that Kelly was staying with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Cherri Barber, at a home on Martha Street in Munhall.

Deputies surrounded the home around 7:30 a.m. Friday and announced their presence. No one responded, but deputies could see Kelly through a window and entered the home. After a brief search, they found Kelly attempting to hide in the living room and took him into custody without incident.

They also apprehended Barber, who has been wanted by the City of Pittsburgh on an arrest warrant since Tuesday after she failed to appear at a preliminary hearing. Barber is accused of damaging her sister’s boyfriend’s motorcycle and stealing parts from it.

Both Kelly and Barber were sent to the Allegheny County Jail.