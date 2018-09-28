Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is taking steps to increase security in the Cultural District.

Flights of fancy and make believe draw us to the stages of the Cultural Trust, but outside the doors, it’s a very real world.

“It’s an unfortunate reality of the world that we live in now,” Kevin Wilkes, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s chief security officer, said.

Soon, to enter the world of entertainment, you’ll have to pass through metal detectors.

Those who will be scanning you are now being trained and will go to work first at the Byham Theater on Oct. 13, then at the August Wilson Center on Oct. 20.

“In the month of November, the Benedum Center, which is our largest venue, will have these security measures as well,” Cultural Trust Communications Director Robin Elrod said.

Seeing this kind of security coming to our local theaters prompts the question, is it because there has been some sort of credible threat?

“No, absolutely not,” Wilkes said. “We are being proactive. We want to make sure we are ahead of the curve rather than behind the curve.”

Elrod says more and more traveling shows that come to Pittsburgh’s theaters want these security measures.

The good news is these are state-of-the-art metal detectors.

“We’re actually able to keep almost all items in your pockets. Your cell phone, your keys, wallets, all get to stay on you,” Joe Pavlik, project leader and screening manager for Securitas, said.

“Our equipment is only going to detect those weapons or those knives or guns that have that metal density that is consistent with those types of things that would alert on our technology,” Wilkes said.

There will still be a manual check of all bags carried in, so the Trust Arts folks are encouraging you to come at least a half hour earlier than you usually do.

There’s even an incentive to encourage you to come really early.

“You will be surprised and delighted to find that our drinks and concessions will be at a discount [if you arrive early],” Elrod said.

Expansion of this level of security is in the planning stages for the other theaters and being considered at Heinz Hall.