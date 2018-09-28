PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) –Looking for a yummy Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Täkō

Topping the list is Täkō. Located downtown at 214 Sixth St., the eatery is the most popular Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,079 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the establishment was created in an effort to bring “the SoCal surf vibe to the Steel City with south of the border force and fierce margaritas.”

On the menu, expect to find New American twists on Mexican classics with offerings like crab nachos; churros with spicy chocolate sauce and passion fruit creme anglaise; and octopus tacos with harissa aioli, baby lettuce, pico de gallo, fennel and grapefruit. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Doce Taqueria

Next up is Doce Taqueria, located at 1220 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

Established in 2015 by brothers Alex and Andrew Balint, this quaint taqueria situated in South Side features assorted gourmet tacos with toppings like slow-roasted pulled pork, Mexican farmer’s cheese, avocado, Cholula crema and more. (See the full menu here.)

3. Las Palmas Carniceria

Brookline’s Las Palmas Carniceria, located at 700 Brookline Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews.

The Latin establishment — with an additional outpost off Atwood Street — comes courtesy of brothers Jose, Gabriel, Luis and Francisco Berumen-Cruz, explains the eatery on its website, who moved from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh in 2009 with the purpose of opening a chain of stores specializing in Latin merchandise and Mexican eats.

Come try one of the spot’s signature tacos made using corn tortillas and fresh meat, or browse the aisles for Mexican cooking supplies, groceries, pinatas and the like.

4. Edgar’s Best Tacos

Over in the Strip District, check out Edgar’s Best Tacos, which has earned five stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. You can find the mobile food truck serving up Mexican eats like tacos, empanadas, burritos and more at 2533 Penn Ave.

Yelper Jillian K., who reviewed the popular spot on Sept. 18, wrote, “This is the best Mexican food I’ve ever had! They have a variety of choices, and my partner and I split two different burritos — ground beef and, I believe, a pork filling. They were both delicious. … Be warned that their spicy salsa is spicy! They are not messing around, but it is also flavorful!”

Visit the food truck’s Facebook page here for location updates.

5. Condado Tacos

And then there’s Condado Tacos, a Cultural District favorite with four stars out of 459 reviews. Stop by 971 Liberty Ave. to hit up the cocktail bar and Mexican spot next time the urge strikes.

This build-your-own taco concept was established in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and has since expanded with additional locations in Ohio, Indiana and Pittsburgh, with plans for future growth, according to its website.

Create your own taco masterpiece with ingredients like barbecue-pulled jackfruit, housemade chorizo, pickled red onions, queso fresco, specialty tortillas, Condado’s secret taco sauce and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)