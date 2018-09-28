Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They are household names here in Pittsburgh, icons on the football field.

And, on Friday night, five of those legends made up the 2018 class going into the team’s Hall of Honor.

Rocky Bleier, Buddy Dial, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn Sr. and Art Rooney Jr. were inducted into the Hall at Heinz Field during a special ceremony.

“We have a special group of players going way back, and lucky that we have so many players. That’s really why we started the Hall of Honor, to be able to recognize a lot of players who made so many great contributions to the Steelers,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

Fanaca played for the Steelers from 1998-2007 and was part of the Super Bowl XL championship team, Bleier is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the team, and Dial was a wide receiver with the team from 1959-1963.

Off-the-field honorees included Nunn who accumulated six Super Bowl rings with part of the team’s front office staff, and Rooney Jr., another front office staff member.

To be considered for the Hall of Honor, a player has to be retired for at least three years and have played at least three seasons with the Steelers.

Former coaches and contributors can also be recognized for significant contributions to the team and community.

This year’s inductees will be honored on the field at halftime during this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.