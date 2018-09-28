Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have noticed a very big truck hauling a very big piece of machinery on some local roads Friday.

Under state police supervision, Miller Transfer is moving a superload, or a huge steam condenser, that weighs tons from Turtle Creek in Allegheny County through Westmoreland and Butler counties to North Beaver Township in Lawrence County.

Some drivers turned into spectators when it slowly passed through Murrysville on Route 22 on Friday.

“Pretty big thing going through here. Lot of overhead, I guess, lift all these poles and everything,” spectator Casey Schwartz said.

Other drivers had no choice but to be spectators as they were forced to wait in traffic.

The super-wide load travels with a caravan, several vehicles in front and back, warning of its approach and departure. It’s also escorted by utility crews whose job is to remove low-hanging wires and traffic signals and then put them back in place after it passes.

The route was planned by PennDOT based on the size of the load and the least amount of disruption.

The load is traveling through four counties at a snail’s pace. It’s expected to arrive in Lawrence County on Sunday.

The superload will be back on the road around Route 66, making its way from Butler County to Lawrence County, on Saturday.