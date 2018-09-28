  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in West Mifflin.

According to police, the crash happened on Lebanon Church Road, near Applebee’s, around 6 a.m.

The female victim was last listed in critical condition at UPMC Mercy Hospital. Police said she was wearing dark clothing and was hit while she was attempting to cross the road.

Pedestrian Critically Injured In West Mifflin Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The cause of the crash is unknown, but two vehicles are believed to be involved.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of Lebanon Church Road are closed as police conduct their investigation.

