Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in West Mifflin.

According to police, the crash happened on Lebanon Church Road, near Applebee’s, around 6 a.m.

The female victim was last listed in critical condition at UPMC Mercy Hospital. Police said she was wearing dark clothing and was hit while she was attempting to cross the road.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but two vehicles are believed to be involved.

#UPDATE: Police tell us two cars were involved in this pedestrian crash. The woman struck is in critical condition. She was taken to Mercy Hospital. I’m live at 7 on @PittsburghsCW. @kdka #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/sVF1fAgPo3 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of Lebanon Church Road are closed as police conduct their investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details