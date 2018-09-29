Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (AP) – Michael Lorenzen singled home a run and got his first victory as a starter since 2015, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory Saturday that ended their seven-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has dominated the Ohio River rivalry, going 13-5 this season. The seven-game winning streak was the Pirates’ longest against the Reds since 1991.

Pittsburgh was blanked for the 17th time, most in the NL and tied with Detroit for most in the majors.

The Reds let Lorenzen (4-2) make three starts to finish the season after 42 relief appearances. He went 5 2/3 innings – his longest appearance since he was a rookie starter in 2015 – and gave up five hits. David Hernandez escaped a bases-loaded threat in the sixth. Raisel Iglesias got his 30th save in 34 chances.

Lorenzen also had a run-scoring single , finishing his season at the plate with a flourish. Lorenzen batted .300 with one double, four homers and 10 RBIs in 30 at-bats as a pitcher or pinch hitter.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the second straight game off Jameson Taillon (14-10), pulling out of his monthlong slump. His two-run shot on Friday night was his first homer and RBI since Sept. 10.

Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang started at third base – the first time he had been in a major league lineup in two years. He has a single in four at-bats.

The 31-year-old infielder hadn’t played in the majors since September 2016 because of visa issues related to DUI arrests in his native South Korea. Earlier this season, he played in the Pirates’ minor league system before a left wrist injury required surgery. The Pirates decided to add him to the roster for the final series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Right fielder Adam Frazier left in the fourth inning with a tight right hamstring. Shortstop Jordy Mercer left in the fifth with a sore right forearm.

Reds: Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup with a sore right biceps. Gennett leads the NL in three-hit games and ranks fourth with a .310 batting average. “It’s nothing serious, but with where we are in the season, it would be stupid to go out and make it worse,” Gennett said.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Manager Clint Hurdle was waiting until after Saturday’s game to decide his pitching plans for the final game of the season.

Reds: Sal Romano (8-11) has divided time between the bullpen and rotation. He makes his 25th start after 12 straight relief appearances.

