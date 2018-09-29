  • KDKA TV

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in the Duquesne.

According to emergency officials, the shooting was first reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.

Arriving officers found a male in his late twenties suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a local trauma center for emergency surgery.

west mifflin shooting1 Police Seek Suspect In Duquesne Shooting

Photo Credit: KDKA

The actor fled the scene prior to police arrival but the actor’s identity is known.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit and the Allegheny County Crime Scene Unit were requested to assist in this investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

