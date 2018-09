Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A fatal accident occurred on the 3000 block of Morgantown Road in Fayette County on Saturday morning.

The rollover accident reportedly led to at least one fatality, with the coroner called the scene, according to dispatchers.

It is unknown if there were any other injuries. The cause of the accident is also currently unknown.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.