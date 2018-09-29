Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — A football player at Plum High School hired an attorney after he says a team coach physically assaulted him after Friday night’s game.

KDKA-TV’s Meghan Schiller talked with the player’s criminal attorney.

He said this alleged incident happened at Friday night’s game. Plum lost to Penn-Trafford and the attorney says his client slammed his helmet on the ground.

That sparked an incident between someone on the coaching staff and the player.

Photos allegedly show the aftermath of the altercation.

The attorney said the incident happened in the locker room in front of the team and other coaches.

The attorney says the player’s grandmother is the one that felt this was serious enough to alert police and hire an attorney.

A Plum Police officer confirmed Saturday an incident report was filed, but the department cannot say whether or not they are actively investigating it.

KDKA-TV News has reached out to the Plum School District, but has not yet heard back.