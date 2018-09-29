Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The suspect in an overnight shooting in Independence Township on Friday night was apprehended on Saturday.

State Police responded to a shooting just before midnight on the 200 block of School and found th victim, 51-year-old John Davis, of Imperial, with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Police arrested 21-year-old Noah Brinkley on Saturday and charged him with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and recklessly endangering another person.

Davis was flown from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, so anyone with information is urged to call the police at 724-773-7400.

