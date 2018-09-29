Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police responded to a shooting just before midnight on the 200 block of School Road in Independence Township on Friday night.

The victim was 51-year-old John Davis, of Imperial. He was shot once in the abdomen.

Davis was flown from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

The police said the suspect fled the scene and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 724-773-7400.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.