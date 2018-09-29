  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joe Greene, Local TV, Mean Joe Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers, University of North Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON, Texas (KDKA) — A statue honoring former Pittsburgh Steeler “Mean” Joe Greene was unveiled at the University of North Texas on Saturday.

MeanGreenSports.com says the 8-foot tall bronze statue stands on a 4-foot tall pedestal outside the main entrance of the school’s Apogee Stadium.

CBS 11 reports former Steeler Franco Harris also made an appearance at Saturday’s unveiling.

mean joe greene statue Former Steeler Mean Joe Greene Honored With Statue At University Of North Texas

(Photo Credit: CBS 11)

The Steelers retired Greene’s jersey back in 2014. He was only the second Steeler to receive that honor.

The University of North Texas had also retired Greene’s number, but they un-retired it for Saturday’s game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s