DENTON, Texas (KDKA) — A statue honoring former Pittsburgh Steeler “Mean” Joe Greene was unveiled at the University of North Texas on Saturday.

MeanGreenSports.com says the 8-foot tall bronze statue stands on a 4-foot tall pedestal outside the main entrance of the school’s Apogee Stadium.

Like our AD @wrenbaker said, “the timing couldn’t be better.” For the first time since 1966 when Joe Greene was a freshman, @meangreenfb is (4-0). Now, forever enshrined in front of Apogee stadium, our ‘Mean’ Joe Greene statue stands tall. #GoMeanGreen #TheMGStandard pic.twitter.com/AWxDp1YOFW — University of North Texas Athletics (@MeanGreenSports) September 29, 2018

CBS 11 reports former Steeler Franco Harris also made an appearance at Saturday’s unveiling.

The Steelers retired Greene’s jersey back in 2014. He was only the second Steeler to receive that honor.

The University of North Texas had also retired Greene’s number, but they un-retired it for Saturday’s game.