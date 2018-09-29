  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Ashlea McCafferty, Attempted Homicide, Brandey Turba, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Trafford

TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A Trafford woman is facing attempted homicide charges after police say she tried to slit a man’s throat.

Police say it happened Friday night at a home on Wallace Avenue.

Police charged 29-year-old Ashlea McCafferty with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault after police say she tried to slit a man’s throat.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police also arrested the man, 29-year-old Brandey Turba. He’s facing charges for allegedly resisting arrest at the scene, and also facing charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Neighbors say that the street was blocked off for hours and that officers are often at the home.

